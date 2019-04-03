Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off outerwear: The North Face, Patagonia, Gerry, more

Today only, the Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale takes up to 50% off select outerwear from top brands. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $49 or more, or choose in-store pickup where available. One of the best deals from this sale is The North Face Alpz Down Vest for men. It’s lightweight, stylish and available in an array of colors. It’s also a perfect outerwear option for transitional spring weather. Originally this vest was priced at $99; however, during the sale you can find it marked down to $45, which is the lowest rate we’ve seen.
Our top picks for men include:
- The North Face Alpz Down Vest $45 (Orig. $99)
- Gerry Static Full-Zip Hoodie $15 (Orig. $60)
- The North Face Apex Bionic 2 Soft Shell $85 (Orig. $170)
- Columbia Rainie Falls Jacket $71 (Orig. $150)
- Spyder Bandit Full-Zip Jacket $77 (Orig. $129)
For women, The North Face Mattea Funnel Neck Pullover is another great item that’s on sale for $40. This pullover is available in four color options and is very stylish for cooler weather. Its high neckline provides warmth and its long enough to wear with leggings. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for women include:
- Columbia Peak to Park Jacket $50 (Orig. $150)
- The North Face Mattea Fleece Jacket $50 (Orig. $99)
- The North Face Mattea Funnel Neck Pullover $40 (Orig. $79)
- The North Face Rosie Sherpa Jacket $75 (Orig. $149)
- Patagonia Retro Pile Jacket $75 (Orig. $149)
