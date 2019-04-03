Stream 4K content on two TVs w/ this Google Chromecast Ultra bundle for $90 ($138 value)

Best Buy is offering the 2-pack of Google Chromecast Ultras for $89.98 shipped. Valued at $138, today’s deal saves you $48 when compared to what you’d spend at Amazon and is one of the best prices we have tracked. Although I’m currently committed to Alexa and solely use Fire TV Stick 4Ks, Google’s upcoming Stadia service is a reason that I am seriously considering a switch. Combine that with the ease of flinging 4K media to your TV and this deal should be a no-brainer for most households. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for a full Android TV experience, have a look at the Xiaomi Mi Box for $70. You’ll spend $20 less, but admittedly you’ll only get one device. We reviewed this set top box and gave it high marks for its performance and affordable price tag.

Google Chromecast Ultra features: