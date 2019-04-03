Woot has refurb HP monitors on sale: 27-inch QHD $170, 25-inch 1080p $100 (Save over 45%)

Today only, Woot is offering the refurbished HP 27-inch QHD Monitor (27Q) for $169.99 Prime shipped. Those without Prime will pay an extra $6 for shipping. That’s nearly 45% off what it is fetching in new condition at Best Buy and is one of the best price we’ve tracked. With QHD resolution, you’ll experience a significant clarity boost when compared to more prevalent 1080p displays. HP keeps bezels to a minimum, providing you with an truly immersive experience. Inputs include HDMI, DVI, and DisplayPort. Customers will receive a 90-day warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We also spotted the refurbished HP 25-inch 1080p Monitor (25F) for $99.99 Prime shipped at Woot. (Non-Prime members pay $6 for shipping.) Today’s deal is a $130 savings compared to the new condition rate found at Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. This monitor sports two HDMI ports and a VGA input. Like the other HP monitor, this one also comes with a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Keep your desk free of clutter when you opt for this Retractable HDMI Cable at $11. I own four of these and use them to plug in several consoles to my PiP-capable monitor. Going with retractable cables makes tear-down extremely quick and straightforward.

