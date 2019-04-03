This bag of Miracle-Gro all-purpose soil is perfect for starting your spring garden at just $2

Lowe’s is offering Miracle-Gro All-purpose Garden Soil All Purpose 0.75-cu ft for $2 with free shipping for MyLowe’s members (free to join). Regularly over $4 at retailers like Home Depot, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. Now that spring is here, you’ll need to plant new flowers, and this soil will jump-start their growth. This bag of all-purpose soil feeds up to three months, giving your plants exactly what they need to grow. Rated 4.4/5 stars from hundreds.

Ready for bigger, more beautiful (vs. unfed plants) annuals, perennials and vegetables? Get plants off to a great start with Miracle-Gro Garden Soil All Purpose. Enriched with continuous release plant food, it feeds plants for up to 3 months and improves existing soil to help your plants build strong roots. This is the complete garden soil for all your outdoor, in-ground needs.