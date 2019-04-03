Work on your jump shot in between meetings: Rawlings Mini Basketball Set $15 (Reg. $25)

- Apr. 3rd 2019 4:11 pm ET

ASavings (99% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Rawlings Mini NBA Game On Basketball Hoop and Ball Set for $14.99 shipped. Regularly up to $40, it sells for closer to $25 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Along with the multiple team options, this is an 18 by 12-inch backboard with a 5-inch channeled basketball and a breakaway rim. No tools are required for assembly either. Rated 4+ stars from over 280 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is at minimum $5 under the usually affordable SKLZ mini basketball hoops, which start at $20 and go up to $25 for the Pro model. While it isn’t a Rawlings, you can also grab an extra 5-inch foam ball from just $6 Prime shipped on Amazon if/when you lose the other one.

Rawlings Mini NBA Game On Basketball Hoop:

  • Features 18″ x 12″ Authentic look and feel Backboard
  • Easy to Assemble and mount to door
  • Comes with 5 inch ball
  • Made of durable Polycarbonate
  • Equipped with a unique break-way rim
