Work on your jump shot in between meetings: Rawlings Mini Basketball Set $15 (Reg. $25)

ASavings (99% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Rawlings Mini NBA Game On Basketball Hoop and Ball Set for $14.99 shipped. Regularly up to $40, it sells for closer to $25 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Along with the multiple team options, this is an 18 by 12-inch backboard with a 5-inch channeled basketball and a breakaway rim. No tools are required for assembly either. Rated 4+ stars from over 280 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is at minimum $5 under the usually affordable SKLZ mini basketball hoops, which start at $20 and go up to $25 for the Pro model. While it isn’t a Rawlings, you can also grab an extra 5-inch foam ball from just $6 Prime shipped on Amazon if/when you lose the other one.

Rawlings Mini NBA Game On Basketball Hoop: