The Rowenta Turbo Silence Pedestal Fan will quietly keep you cool for $70 (Save $30)

Today only, Woot offers the Rowenta Turbo Silence Oscillating 16-inch Pedestal Fan for $69.99. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. It regularly goes for $100 at Amazon, where it has never dipped below $80. This 5-blade fan has a decibel range between 40 and 57, which puts it on par with the sound levels at a library. Other features include four speeds, a 16-inch oscillating head, and a remote control. Over 2,000 Amazon shoppers have come together to rate it 4.4./5 stars.

If you’re on a tighter budget, consider the AmazonBasics Oscillating Dual Blade 16-inch Standing Pedestal Fan for $35 shipped. It only has dual blades and three speed settings, but still includes a remote control for convenience.

Rowenta Turbo Silence Oscillating 16-inch Fan: