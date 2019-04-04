Acer’s Chromebook 15 offers up to 12-hours of battery life for $200 (Refurb, Orig. $329+)

Acer’s official eBay storefront offers its Chromebook 15 Laptop with 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $199.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $329, it still fetches as much at Walmart and Amazon charges a bloated $385 right now. Chromebooks are great for those who have light workloads and just need access to the web. Since they run ChromeOS, a modified version of Google Chrome, they’re slightly limited in what the laptop can do, but that slight limitation brings about fantastic battery life, up to 12-hours in this case. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers at Amazon and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Acer Chromebook 15 Laptop features:

  • Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically*, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time. (*Internet connection is required).
  • All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.
  • With the Google Play Store, you can access a rich library of apps, games, music, movies, TV, books, magazines, and more, all from your Chromebook.
  • Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically.
  • 15.6” Full HD Display, Intel Pentium N4200, Aluminum Cover, 180 Degree Lay Flat Design, Up to 12-hours Battery Life
