This stainless steel tumbler can keep cold drinks cool for up to 12 hours: $9 (Reg. $15)

- Apr. 4th 2019 4:02 pm ET

Amazon offers the 24-ounce Bubba Straw Envy S Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler with Island Teal Lid for $8.94 Prime shipped. Regularly around $15, this is a match of its all-time low and is the best available. Vacuum-insulated tumblers like this are perfect for being outside this summer, as it’ll keep your drink cool for hours on end. Bubba claims that this cup can keep drinks cold up to 12 hours and hot up to 6 hours, all without sweating. Rated a stellar 4.7/5 stars.

Though one plastic straw is included with your purchase, you can pick up an additional four stainless steel straws for under $9 Prime shipped.

Bubba Vacuum-Insulated Tumbler features:

  • Double-walled vacuum-insulated stainless steel tumbler keeps drinks cold up to 12 hours and hot up to 6 hours, without sweating
  • Spill-proof, easy-clean lid can be used with or without the large plastic straw
  • BPA-free lid is made of superior impact-, stain-, and odor-resistant plastic
  • Body and lid are top-rack dishwasher-safe for easy cleanups
  • Fits most car cup holders; silicone base pad prevents sliding
  • Guaranteed for life
