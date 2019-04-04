Dyson’s AM06 desk fan offers great airflow w/o blades for $130 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

- Apr. 4th 2019 3:19 pm ET

Dyson’s official eBay store offers its Bladeless Desk Fan (AM06) for $129.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $300, Amazon now has it listed for just over $270 in new condition and this is within $10 of the lowest price that we’ve tracked. This fan is on the smaller side, making it perfect for apartments or offices. Plus, its bladeless design offers a safe option around children. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 6-month warranty.

For a more budget-friendly alternative, check out the Honeywell Quietset 8-Speed Whole-Room Tower Fan for $56 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though not a bladeless design, it’s a great alternative to the above Dyson model.

Dyson Bladeless Desk Fan features:

  • Dyson fans use Air Multiplier technology to create a powerful stream of uninterrupted airflow.
  • Fan can be programmed to turn off after preset intervals ranging from 15 minutes to 9 hours.
  • With 10 precise airflow settings sleep timer on/off and oscillation control. Curved and magnetized to store neatly on the machine.
  • Pivots on its own center of gravity.
  • No awkward safety grills or blades.
  • No fast-spinning blades.
