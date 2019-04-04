Finish Line’s Spring Savings Event takes up to 60% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour & more from $20

Finish Line’s Spring Savings Event takes up to 60% off top brands including Nike, adidas and more. Prices are as marked. A $7 flat-rate shipping fee applies. The men’s Under Armour Unstoppable Half-Zip Pullover is on sale for $45, which is down from its original rate of $65. This pullover is versatile to layer in cold weather under a vest or jacket. Plus, you can pair it with shorts in the summer on chilly nights. It’s the perfect addition to your wardrobe and its contrasting details are very on-trend for this season. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: