Harman Kardon’s Omni 10 Plus Wi-Fi speaker offers Spotify Connect for $60 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

- Apr. 4th 2019 4:36 pm ET

Harman Kardon offers its Omni 10 Plus Wi-Fi Speaker for $59.99 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Originally $250, it still goes for as much at B&H and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. This speaker not only offers Bluetooth connectivity but also Wi-Fi so you can easily play music throughout your home on a budget. Plus, it offers Spotify Connect, making it easy to control what you’re playing on any speaker at any time. Harman Kardon is well-rated at Amazon and this speaker ships with a 1-year warranty.

Drop the Wi-Fi-connectivity and pick up the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $22 Prime shipped. Without Wi-Fi, it won’t be a multi-room solution, but it’s a great budget-friendly alternative.

Harman Kardon Omni 10 Plus Wi-Fi Speaker features:

The black Omni 10+ Wireless HD Speaker from Harman Kardon allows you to set up a wireless HD music system. It delivers up to 50W of total power and incorporates separate woofer and tweeter drivers. The speaker offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to stream music from wirelessly connected devices. It also features a 3.5mm input for connecting your wired audio sources. You can stream your favorite songs and playlists with Spotify Connect using the Spotify app as a remote or from your phone to your speakers with Chromecast built-in. The free Harman Kardon app allows for easy setup and control. This app comes with an additional support for WAC on Apple devices and a step-by-step, in-app guide so you can quickly start streaming your music.

