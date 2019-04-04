Level up your kitchen game w/ a Henckels 13-piece Knife Block Set for $100 (Reg. up to $150)

Today only, as part of its Special Deals of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select cookware and cutlery. There are loads of options in today’s sale but one standout is the J.A. Henckels International Forged Premio 13-piece Knife Block Set for $99.88 shipped. Regularly up to $150 at Bed Bath & Beyond, it currently sells for $134 at Amazon and Wayfair, with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. These forged high-carbon German stainless steel blades feature triple riveted handles. Along with the block itself, this set includes a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku hollow edge knife, 8-inch chef’s knife, 9-inch sharpening steel, hardwood block, 6 to 4.5-inch steak knives (stamped) and kitchen shears. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Be sure to browse through the sale for yourself as there is a wide selection of options here including cookware sets, pressure cookers, kitchen accessories and much more from $19. However if these knife block sets, including the featured deal above, are a little too pricey for you, consider the 14-piece AmazonBasics set for $24.99 Prime shipped.

J.A. Henckels Forged Premio 13-piece Knife Block Set: