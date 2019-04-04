This 3-in-1 charging stand is a great wired AirPower replacement for under $20 Prime shipped

- Apr. 4th 2019 3:01 pm ET

0

OLEBR (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 3-in-1 iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch Charging Stand for $19.93 Prime shipped when you use the code JRVKVPKR at checkout. Regularly around $35, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. With AirPower officially canceled, this is a budget-friendly replacement. Sure, it’s not wireless, but you will be able to get faster charging with a cable than a pad. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget to pick up some Apple-certified MFi Lightning Cables for your new charger. And if you don’t have a spare Watch charger, be sure to grab one of those, too.

3-in-1 Charging Stand features:

  • Patented silicone tray steadily holds iWatch 45 Degree with Nightstand Mode for time viewing or alarm while prevented from falling off or scratching
  • Showcases your device for sturdy, hands-free interaction like Face Time or Skype, supporting for iPhone with different slim cases

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
OLEBR

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide