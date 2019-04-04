This 3-in-1 charging stand is a great wired AirPower replacement for under $20 Prime shipped

OLEBR (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 3-in-1 iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch Charging Stand for $19.93 Prime shipped when you use the code JRVKVPKR at checkout. Regularly around $35, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. With AirPower officially canceled, this is a budget-friendly replacement. Sure, it’s not wireless, but you will be able to get faster charging with a cable than a pad. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t forget to pick up some Apple-certified MFi Lightning Cables for your new charger. And if you don’t have a spare Watch charger, be sure to grab one of those, too.

