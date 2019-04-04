For under $20 Prime shipped you can upgrade to a 2-pack of RGB Wi-Fi smart bulbs

Shihong US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the TECKIN 2-pack of Wi-Fi RGB Smart Bulbs for $19.97 Prime shipped when you use the code T8XOM4J9 at checkout. This is more than 25% off the going rate and is one of the best prices available. This bundle includes two bulbs for under $20, making them less than $10 a piece. If you don’t want to pay the Philips Hue prices, this is a great alternative that doesn’t require a separate hub. Plus, you can still pick any color you want to give your living space a special ambiance. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

TECKIN Wi-Fi RGB Smart Bulb features: