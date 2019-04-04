For under $20 Prime shipped you can upgrade to a 2-pack of RGB Wi-Fi smart bulbs

- Apr. 4th 2019 2:29 pm ET

0

Shihong US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the TECKIN 2-pack of Wi-Fi RGB Smart Bulbs for $19.97 Prime shipped when you use the code T8XOM4J9 at checkout. This is more than 25% off the going rate and is one of the best prices available. This bundle includes two bulbs for under $20, making them less than $10 a piece. If you don’t want to pay the Philips Hue prices, this is a great alternative that doesn’t require a separate hub. Plus, you can still pick any color you want to give your living space a special ambiance. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

To make other devices smart in your home, check out the Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $15 Prime shipped. It’s great for controlling coffee makers and more with just your voice.

TECKIN Wi-Fi RGB Smart Bulb features:

Even you are not at home, you can control your smart bulb on/off with your phone via Smart Life App. Easily set schedule for your smart bulb. Customize your home light system, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise. You can create a group for all of your smart bulb and control them all with just one command. Works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Teckin

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide