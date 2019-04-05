Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale cuts up to $175 off classics including dress shoes, boots, more

For a limited time only, the Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale takes up to $175 off select styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $250 or more. The men’s Higgins Mill Boots are a classic and stylish option that you can wear year-round. Originally these boots were priced at $395; however, during the sale you can find them for $249. These boots have a rugged design that will age fashionably with a stacked heel promotes comfort. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 120 reviews. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Fifth Avenue Cap-toe Oxford $249 (Orig. $395)
- Higgins Mill Boot with Chromexcel Leather $275 (Orig. $395)
- Verona II Italian Loafer $240 (Orig. $345)
- Boulder Venetian Driving Moccasin $145 (Orig. $195)
- Liverpool Chelsea Dress Boot $370 (Orig. $495)
- Randolph Penny Loafer $275 (Orig. $395)
- Lake Forest Penny Loafer $275 (Orig. $395)
- …and even more deals…
