Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale cuts up to $175 off classics including dress shoes, boots, more

For a limited time only, the Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale takes up to $175 off select styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $250 or more. The men’s Higgins Mill Boots are a classic and stylish option that you can wear year-round. Originally these boots were priced at $395; however, during the sale you can find them for $249. These boots have a rugged design that will age fashionably with a stacked heel promotes comfort. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 120 reviews. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include: