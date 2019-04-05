Get the cinema experience at home w/ this Antique-Style Popcorn Machine: $94 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Great Northern Popcorn Black Antique Style Popcorn Popper Machine for $93.86 shipped. Originally up to $154 or so, it sells for closer to $145 at Amazon lately. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This vintage-style popcorn maker features tempered glass panels and an 8-ounce kettle. Included are three plastic serving cups, 50 popcorn serving bags, measuring cups and more. It is an Amazon #1 best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While today’s deal is an Amazon all-time low, you can get one of these movie theater-style popcorn maker for less, like this Paramount option for $70. You can also just go with one of those modern all-in-one poppers starting from just $34 or this Cuisinart model at $30.

Great Northern Antique Style Popcorn Machine: