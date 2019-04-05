Get the cinema experience at home w/ this Antique-Style Popcorn Machine: $94 (Amazon low)

- Apr. 5th 2019 8:50 am ET

Amazon is offering the Great Northern Popcorn Black Antique Style Popcorn Popper Machine for $93.86 shipped. Originally up to $154 or so, it sells for closer to $145 at Amazon lately. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This vintage-style popcorn maker features tempered glass panels and an 8-ounce kettle. Included are three plastic serving cups, 50 popcorn serving bags, measuring cups and more. It is an Amazon #1 best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

While today’s deal is an Amazon all-time low, you can get one of these movie theater-style popcorn maker for less, like this Paramount option for $70. You can also just go with one of those modern all-in-one poppers starting from just $34 or this Cuisinart model at $30.

Great Northern Antique Style Popcorn Machine:

  • 3 control switches and 640 watts
  • Tempered Glass (All Glass)
  • Reject kernel tray
  • Works on standard 110 volt
  • 5 Year Manufacturer’s Warranty
Great Northern Popcorn

