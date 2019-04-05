Home Depot & Lowe’s Spring Black Friday sales offer smart home gear, green deals, tools, more

Home Depot is back with another large sitewide Spring Black Friday sale. Our favorite deal is the Nest Secure Alarm Starter Kit with Nest Indoor Camera for $398 shipped. If purchased separately at Best Buy, the alarm starter kit alone would set you back $400, with the additional Nest camera running another $200. This kit gives you everything needed to secure your home, as it provides the base alarm station, two open/close sensors, two tags for disarming/arming the system, and a camera to keep an eye on other areas of your home while you’re away. Rated 4.1+ stars. Keep reading for more deals from Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Nomad Base Station

Lowe’s is also running its Spring Black Friday sale. Our favorite deal there is the Kobalt 40-volt Brushless Lithium-Ion 20-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with Battery for $239 shipped. This is 20% off the going rate, down from $300, and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. The included battery provides 40 minutes of runtime, giving you plenty of time to finish sections of the yard before taking a break to charge. You’ll be able to bag, mulch, or discharge your yard clippings as well, giving you a multitude of options depending on your needs. Rated 4/5 stars.

Keep reading for more of our top picks, or head to the Home Depot’s or Lowe’s landing pages for more deals from each retailer.

Top picks at Home Depot:

Top picks at Lowe’s: