The Orivs Day Sale offers up to $50 off your purchase: outerwear, shorts, accessories & more

For a limited time only, Orvis is offering $25 off orders of $50 or $50 off purchases of $200 or more. Prices are as marked. Use code ORVISDAY at checkout. Shipping starts at $4.95 and varies per order. The Trout Bum Quilted Snap Pullover is a must-have for men at just $73. This sweatshirt comes in an array of colors and originally was priced at $98. Its lightweight and quilted material is not only great for spring but it’s also very fashionable. You can style it with jeans, khakis or shorts alike too. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: