Rockport’s End of Season Sale is back with boot deals at 40% off from $31 + free shipping

The Rockport End of Season Sale offers 40% off all boots with code APRILFLASH at checkout. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. Note: sizing is limited per item. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Northfield Plain Toe Boots. Originally priced at $125, during the sale you can find them marked down to $75. This style is great for working, causal events or even spring hikes. They’re available in a black or brown and rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below to find more of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Dustyn Chukka Boots $75 (Orig. $125)
- Colle Chukka Boots $66 (Orig. $110)
- Centry Panel Toe Boots $102 (Orig. $170)
- Cold Springs Plus Chelsea Boot $78 (Orig. $130)
- Northfield Plain Toe Boot $75 (Orig. $125)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Kimly Stretch Bootie $31 (Orig. $130)
- Total Motion Salima Bootie $31 (Orig. $170)
- Christy Waterproof Tall Boots $55 (Orig. $230)
- XCS Britt High Boot $34 (Orig. $140)
- Cobb Hill Becky Boots $78 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
