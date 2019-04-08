Keep your valuables protected from prying eyes w/ AmazonBasics’ 1.2-Cu. Ft. safe: $64 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is currently offering its 1.2-Cubic Feet AmazonBasics Security Safe for $63.97 shipped. Normally up to $90, this is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked all-time and is the best available. Whether you have important documents, weapons, or jewelry to keep protected, this safe will do just that. With 1.2-cubic feet of space, you’ll have plenty of room for all of your valuables. Rated 4/5 stars.

To keep your items protected from water or fire, check out the 0.15-Cubic Feet SentrySafe Fireproof Box for $25.50 shipped. It can’t store nearly the same amount as the above AmazonBasics option, but it’s fire and waterproof to keep your items safe.

AmazonBasics Security Safe features:

1.2-cubic-feet security safe with electronic lock and 2 emergency override keys

Steel construction with carpeted floor to protect against scratches and damage

Safe is not fireproof or waterproof

2 live-door bolts and pry-resistant concealed hinges; adjustable/removable interior shelf

Reprogrammable digital access; uses four AA batteries (not included)

Four bolts included to mount safe to wall, floor, or shelf

Exterior measures 16.93 by 14.57 by 10.63 inches (L x W x H); Interior space measures 16.81 x 12.15 x 10.51 inches (L x W x H) and door is approximately 2 inches thick

