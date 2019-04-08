KitchenAid’s Stainless Steel Cold Brew Coffee Maker w/ pouring spout now $69 (Reg. $100+)

BuyDig is now offering the KitchenAid Brushed Stainless Steel Cold Brew Coffee Maker (XL, 38 oz.) for $69 shipped. Simply use code BREW at checkout. Regularly $100 to $130 at Amazon and Walmart, today’s deal is as much as $60 in savings and the best price we can find. With the summer months right around the corner, now’s the time to make sure you have a cold brewer ready to go. This model features a glass and stainless steel design with a reusable stainless steel steeper, and a tap for easy pouring. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can save a good bunch of cash by going with the Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker at $23 (clip the on-page coupon). But if you need something with the pouring spout, the Willow & Everett On Tap Cold Brew Coffee Maker goes for $35 shipped.

KitchenAid Stainless Steel Cold Brew Coffee Maker:

Treat yourself to a smooth and balanced cold brew at home. This KitchenAid® Cold Brew Coffee Maker is easy to use, pour and clean, and 35% bigger than the original KCM4212SX. Enjoy the smooth, rich full-bodied flavor. Simply fill with coffee and cold water, steep, and enjoy. Its small footprint makes it an ideal fit for any refrigerator or kitchen counter.

