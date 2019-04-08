The PDP Talon is a fantastic universal remote for Xbox One owners: $15 Prime shipped (25% off)

Amazon is offering the PDP Talon Media Remote Control for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate and is within 30 cents of lowest price we have tracked there. With an Xbox logo prominently displayed along the top, a D-pad, and standard A, B, X, and Y buttons, this remote it a fantastic option for Xbox owners to have around. Motion-activated backlighting will illuminate buttons in the dark, helping prevent accidental input. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If operating an Xbox One is not your primary concern, GE’s Universal Remote for is under $10 and can control four devices. With an average rating of 4/5 stars and such a low price point, it’s no wonder that this option is Amazon’s best-selling remote.

PDP Talon Media Remote Control features:

  • Multi-purpose remote controls your Xbox One system, TV, Blu-ray and Streaming media applications
  • Soft rubberized texture with TV controls, (volume, channel, mute) D-pad, A,B,X,Y, and numeric buttons control
  • Officially licensed by Microsoft

