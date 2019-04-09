abode’s Essentials Security Starter Kit protects your home at an Amazon low of $199 ($80 off)

abodeUS via Amazon offers its Essentials Home Security Starter Kit for $199 shipped. That’s good for an $80 discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low and is only the second time we’ve seen it drop below $200. This system allows you to protect your home without having to pay a monthly fee. It includes the abode Gateway, a contact sensor, motion sensor, and remote key fob. One of our favorite things about it is that the security system has built-in Z-Wave and Zigbee compatibility to extra devices can be easily added. You’ll also find that it works with Alexa, Home Assistant, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars, and last year we took a hands-on look at the system, saying it was worth every penny.

abode’s system works with popular smart home systems, which makes it an easy recommendation. For more ways to bolster your smart home security, check out our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices. Alternatively, Amazon is discounting a lineup of Blink XT Security Camera from $80 (40% off).

Another way to protect your home is with the Ring Alarm Five-Piece Kit at $199, which also comes with an Echo Dot. This system works with a wide range of accessories from Ring, but isn’t as flexible as abode’s option.

abode Essentials Starter Kit features:

Professional grade home security, self installable in minutes. The abode system is a self-monitored and self-controlled home security and smart home platform you control right from the abode web or mobile app. Monitor your own system for free or sign up for professional monitoring with no long term contract. This starter kit includes everything you need to get up and running with 1 Gateway, 1 mini Door/Window Sensor, 1 Remote KeyFob, and 1 Motion Sensor.

