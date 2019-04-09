This $79 AirPrint-enabled Brother laser printer is perfect for college students & small businesses

Walmart offers the AirPrint-enabled Brother Laser Printer (HL-L2315DW) for $79 shipped. Similar models go for around $100 at Amazon and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. I own two Brother laser printers similar to this and absolutely love them. Not only is printing quite budget-friendly with lower-cost toner, but the quality is amazing as long as black and white is fine with you. Plus, with AirPrint, you can easily send a document from your iPhone to this printer and have it on paper within seconds. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Speaking of toner, this 3-pack is just $28 shipped and will give you just shy of 8,000 printed pages before it runs out. That breaks down to just less than $0.01 per page printed (actually around $0.003/ea), making this an extremely budget-friendly printer.

Brother Laser Printer features:

The HL-L2315DW is a fast, compact monochrome laser printer with built-in wireless and USB interfaces. This desktop-friendly printer provides low-cost, crisp and high-quality printing at speeds up to 24 ppm and is ideal for home or small office use. The 250-sheet paper capacity and manual feed slot offer flexible paper handling. Cost saving features including high-yield replacement toner and automatic duplex printing help lower printing costs. Versatile connection options let you connect your way with built-in wireless and USB interfaces. Print wirelessly from your desktop and a variety of mobile devices.

