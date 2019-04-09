Upgrade your home to Google’s Wi-Fi 3-pack mesh network for $220 (Reg. $259), more from $20

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the Google Wi-Fi 3-Pack for $220.15 shipped when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $259, this is just $1 above our last mention and is the best available. Google’s Wi-Fi mesh system is a great option for blanketing your entire home in Wi-Fi. With the three separate nodes, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 4,500 sq. ft. of speedy wireless coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.
Nomad Base Station
Update: 4/9 @ 2:35 PM: Amazon offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk S8000 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $67.99 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and matches the Amazon all-time low. This switch features an “industry-first cool-touch premium zinc-alloy housing” and up to 16Gbps of total bandwidth. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 365 shoppers.
We also spotted that NeweggFlash is offering the TP-Link 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $19.99 shipped when you use the code NEFPBK48 at checkout. For comparison, Amazon charges $25 and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. Most modems only come with a few built-in Ethernet ports. If you need more, this is a great way to add four extra wired devices to your internet. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.
If you’re wanting a more budget-friendly mesh network, the TP-Link M5 Deco Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System is $137.68 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though Google Wi-Fi offers a simpler setup experience, TP-Link’s offering is a great option for those on a tighter budget.
Google Wi-Fi features:
- A new type of connected system for seamless Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home, helping eliminate dead zones and buffering
- Replaces your current router, and works your modem and internet service. It’s compatible with major internet service providers including Comcast, Time Warner, and Verizon Fios
- A single Wifi point covers up to 1,500 sq. ft, a set of three covers homes up to 4,500 sq. ft. Wifi points work together so you can add more if you need additional coverage
- Network Assist technology keeps your connection fast by always selecting the clearest channel and fastest band for your devices
- A simple app gets you set up quickly and allows you to see what’s connected, prioritize devices, and pause the Wi-Fi on kids’ devices.Family controls allow you to pause the WiFi on kids’ devices, like during
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!