Upgrade your home to Google’s Wi-Fi 3-pack mesh network for $220 (Reg. $259), more from $20

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the Google Wi-Fi 3-Pack for $220.15 shipped when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $259, this is just $1 above our last mention and is the best available. Google’s Wi-Fi mesh system is a great option for blanketing your entire home in Wi-Fi. With the three separate nodes, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 4,500 sq. ft. of speedy wireless coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Update: 4/9 @ 2:35 PM: Amazon offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk S8000 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $67.99 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and matches the Amazon all-time low. This switch features an “industry-first cool-touch premium zinc-alloy housing” and up to 16Gbps of total bandwidth. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 365 shoppers.

We also spotted that NeweggFlash is offering the TP-Link 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $19.99 shipped when you use the code NEFPBK48 at checkout. For comparison, Amazon charges $25 and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. Most modems only come with a few built-in Ethernet ports. If you need more, this is a great way to add four extra wired devices to your internet. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

If you’re wanting a more budget-friendly mesh network, the TP-Link M5 Deco Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System is $137.68 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though Google Wi-Fi offers a simpler setup experience, TP-Link’s offering is a great option for those on a tighter budget.

Google Wi-Fi features:

A new type of connected system for seamless Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home, helping eliminate dead zones and buffering

Replaces your current router, and works your modem and internet service. It’s compatible with major internet service providers including Comcast, Time Warner, and Verizon Fios

A single Wifi point covers up to 1,500 sq. ft, a set of three covers homes up to 4,500 sq. ft. Wifi points work together so you can add more if you need additional coverage

Network Assist technology keeps your connection fast by always selecting the clearest channel and fastest band for your devices

A simple app gets you set up quickly and allows you to see what’s connected, prioritize devices, and pause the Wi-Fi on kids’ devices.Family controls allow you to pause the WiFi on kids’ devices, like during

