Lowepro Urbex Plus stows a MacBook, iPad, and lots of other gear at $70 (Save $80), more

Adorama Camera is offering the Lowepro Urbex BP 28L Plus Backpack for $69.99 shipped. That’s $80 off what’s being charged at Amazon and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. Probably one of the neatest features of this backpack is the easily accessible GearBox. As shown in the photo above, you’ll see that users can place important gear in a small bag and slide it into the bottom of this backpack. In addition to that neat feature, owners will be able to fit a full-size MacBook, iPad, and much more. Reviews are still rolling in, but Lowepro backpacks are reputable brand.

We also spotted the Lowepro Urbex BP 20L Backpack for $49.99 shipped at Adorama Camera. Regularly fetching $100, today’s deal offers a 50% savings and is the first time we’ve seen this bag drop in price. When it comes to tech, this slim backpack has room for a 15-inch MacBook, iPad Pro, and more. Once again, Lowepro gear is well-rated.

Another option worth considering is Cocoon’s Slim Backpack for $52. This is what I carry, and eagerly chose it for its slim design and built-in GRID-IT compartment. Like the options above, this backpack is suitable for folks carrying a MacBook and iPad.

Lowepro Urbex 28L Plus Backpack features:

URBEX BP 28L PLUS. The largest pack in the Urbex series, the Urbex 28L offers an expandable section gives you an extra 4L of space for personal items or more gear. It is the perfect bag for creators carrying extra gear, a 15” laptop, and 10” tablet.

MODULE GEAR BOX. Integrated into the design of the pack, the modular GearBox zippered case can attach to the outside of the bag. It provides customizable storage for a wide variety of gear like Bluetooth speakers, external hard drives, power banks, cords & cables.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!