Take a ride w/ CarPlay or Android Auto using Kenwood’s 7-inch Receiver: $299 ($100 off), more

- Apr. 10th 2019 4:32 pm ET

0

NeweggFlash is offering the Kenwood 7-inch CarPlay & Android Auto Receiver (DDX6905S) for $299 shipped when coupon code ACPN545 has been applied during checkout. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Crutchfield and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With support for both CarPlay and Android Auto, this receiver won’t force you to stay in a specific ecosystem. It even features a built-in DVD player, helping you keep passengers entertained while cruising on the road. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Don’t need Android Auto or a DVD player? The Pioneer 6.2-inch CarPlay Reciever is $285 and offers a much more polished look. It supports a backup camera input, providing you with flexibility to add one in at the same time or at some point in the future.

More Kenwood CarPlay receivers on sale:

Kenwood 7-inch CarPlay & Android Auto Receiver features:

  • 6.95″ WVGA Clear Resistive Touch Panel
  • High-Resolution Audio Ready
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Ready
  • Waze Ready
  • 3 Preouts 5.0V

