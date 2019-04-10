Take a ride w/ CarPlay or Android Auto using Kenwood’s 7-inch Receiver: $299 ($100 off), more

NeweggFlash is offering the Kenwood 7-inch CarPlay & Android Auto Receiver (DDX6905S) for $299 shipped when coupon code ACPN545 has been applied during checkout. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Crutchfield and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With support for both CarPlay and Android Auto, this receiver won’t force you to stay in a specific ecosystem. It even features a built-in DVD player, helping you keep passengers entertained while cruising on the road. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Don’t need Android Auto or a DVD player? The Pioneer 6.2-inch CarPlay Reciever is $285 and offers a much more polished look. It supports a backup camera input, providing you with flexibility to add one in at the same time or at some point in the future.

More Kenwood CarPlay receivers on sale:

Kenwood 7-inch CarPlay & Android Auto Receiver features:

6.95″ WVGA Clear Resistive Touch Panel

High-Resolution Audio Ready

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Ready

Waze Ready

3 Preouts 5.0V

