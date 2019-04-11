Amazon 1-day Wellness dog food sale from $26.50: small/large breeds, puppies, more (30% off)

- Apr. 11th 2019 8:22 am ET

Get this deal
30% off from $26
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off Wellness CORE dry dog food for National Pet Day. As usual, shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can grab the 12-pound Wellness Core Natural Grain Free Dry Dog Food (Small Breed) for $26.58. Or opt for Subscribe & Save to knock the total down to $25.25. Regularly up to $38, today’s deal is matching the Amazon low and the best price we can find. This 100% grain free dog food made in the USA from deboned turkey and chicken meal. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 750 Amazon customers. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While the above example deal from the sale is for small breeds, there are several different options here for puppies, large breeds and more starting from $42. Either way, you’ll want to give today’s Gold Box deals a browse as we are also seeing dog toy bundles from $25.

Wellness Core Natural Grain Free Dry Dog Food:

  • Grain Free: 100% Grain Free, Complete And Balanced Everyday Nutrition For Your Small Breed Dog
  • Small Breed: Naturally Grain Free And Protein Rich, Made With Premium Turkey & Chicken, And The Optimum Calorie Levels To Support Higher Energy Needs Of Small Breeds
  • All Natural: Contains Only Premium, All Natural Ingredients With No Wheat, Corn, Soy, Meat By-Products, Or Artificial Colors, Flavors And Preservatives
  • Made In Usa: Backed By The Wellness Guarantee And Proudly Made Only In The Usa

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
30% off from $26

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Wellness

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard