Take Bell + Howell’s Taclight LED Lantern on your next adventure: 4-pack for $30 (25% off)

Today only, Woot is offering a 4-pack of Bell + Howell Taclight LED Lanterns for $29.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. The 4-packs usually sell for $40 on Amazon and are now at the best price we can find. You can grab them for about $14 apiece on Amazon, but that’s not nearly as good a value as the bundle deal above. They run on 3 AA batteries for up to 100,000 hours with a collapsible design. Woot includes a 10-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

These lanterns don’t include batteries so you might want to grab some while you’re at it. Grab a 4-pack of Panasonic rechargeable eneloop batteries for $18 or opt for a 48-pack of AmazonBasics AA batteries for $13.

Bell + Howell Taclight LED Lanterns:

Our lantern is built for maximum brightness while still maintaining a super long battery life of up to 100,000 hours. The lantern requires 3 AA Batteries (not Included). Taclight Lantern weighs less than 1 pound and when collapsed it is even smaller than a smartphone making it small enough to fit in your pocket, handbag, or car compartment, so you can take it with you wherever you go.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!