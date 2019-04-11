Missing your old ports? This USB-C hub gives you Ethernet, USB 3.0, HDMI, & more for $27 (Reg. $60)

- Apr. 11th 2019 12:59 pm ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the HooToo USB-C Hub with Ethernet, USB 3.0, and more for $26.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code IKQXR6KO at checkout. Normally $60, this is over 50% off the going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re missing Ethernet, HDMI, and USB 3.0 on your brand-new MacBook, this hub is perfect for you. It features a USB-C passthrough with up to 100W Power Delivery support so you can still charge your computer while using this hub, only taking up one port overall on your computer. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly adapter, check out the nonda USB Type C to USB 3.0 Dongle for $9 Prime shipped. It doesn’t offer HDMI or Ethernet, but it’s a lower-cost way to get USB 3.0 on your MacBook.

HooToo USB-C Hub features:

  • All-in-One Type-C Hub: Connects to the latest MacBook Pro or Type-C devices and adds 1 x Ethernet port, 1 x Type-C charging output, 1 x HDMI port, and 3 x USB 3.0 ports
  • Integrated Ethernet Port: Allows Type-C laptops without an Ethernet port to benefit from a more stable, wired internet connection up to 1 Gbps
  • Charges Type-C Devices: Type-C input allows you to charge the newest MacBook Pro or other Type-C devices up to 100W even while multiple peripherals are connected and data is being transferred
  • Crisp 4K Video Reproduction: Mirror or extend your device’s screen with the in-unit HDMI port and enjoy crystal-clear 4K UHD or Full HD 1080p videos on HDTV, secondary monitors, or projectors
  • 3 x USB 3.0 Ports: Equip your MacBook Pro or Type-C powered Windows laptop with a keyboard, mouse, flash drive, and other USB-A enabled peripherals

