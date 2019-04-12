Go cordless w/ the Dyson V6 Absolute Stick Vacuum for $170 (Today only, Orig. $600)

Today only, Woot is offering the Dyson V6 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum in factory refurbished condition for $169.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally up to $600, this model and similar options sell for closer to $280 these days. Today’s deal is $10 below our previous refurb mention and the lowest we can find. Along with a 6-month warranty from Dyson, this model features HEPA filtration, 2 tier radial cyclones, up to 20 minutes of “powerful fade-free suction,” and it can quickly convert to a hand vac for hard to reach places. It includes a series of tools, a docking station and more. Rated 4+ stars. Details are down below.

If you’re looking to get int he cordless vac game for less, there are some other options out there. The Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright goes for $90 and the highly-rated Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vac is available at Amazon for $129 shipped.

Dyson V6 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum:

The Dyson V6 Absolute cord-free vacuum comes equipped with two Dyson-engineered cleaner heads. Invented for hard floors, the soft roller cleaner head removes large debris and fine dust simultaneously. The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt.

