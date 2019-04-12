Go cordless w/ the Dyson V6 Absolute Stick Vacuum for $170 (Today only, Orig. $600)

- Apr. 12th 2019 2:47 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $280+ $170
0

Today only, Woot is offering the Dyson V6 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum in factory refurbished condition for $169.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally up to $600, this model and similar options sell for closer to $280 these days. Today’s deal is $10 below our previous refurb mention and the lowest we can find. Along with a 6-month warranty from Dyson, this model features HEPA filtration, 2 tier radial cyclones, up to 20 minutes of “powerful fade-free suction,” and it can quickly convert to a hand vac for hard to reach places. It includes a series of tools, a docking station and more. Rated 4+ stars. Details are down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you’re looking to get int he cordless vac game for less, there are some other options out there. The Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright goes for $90 and the highly-rated Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vac is available at Amazon for $129 shipped.

Dyson V6 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum:

The Dyson V6 Absolute cord-free vacuum comes equipped with two Dyson-engineered cleaner heads. Invented for hard floors, the soft roller cleaner head removes large debris and fine dust simultaneously. The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt. 

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $280+ $170

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
woot

woot
Dyson

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard