Enter the wonderful world of Sous Vide w/ this $60 model at Macy’s (Reg. $145)

Macy’s is offering the Crux Sous Vide Professional Cooker for $59.99 shipped. Normally $145, this is about $30 under Anova’s entry-level Sous Vide at Amazon and is the best available. If you’ve yet to enter the wonderful world of Sous Vide cooking, this is a great starting point. Sous Vide cooks your meals evenly and easily, making unevenly cooked meals a thing of the past. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re just getting started with Sous Vide, be sure you have the proper tools for the job. We’d recommend picking up this 12-Quart container for $19 Prime shipped along with a matching lid at $10 Prime shipped. This is the bare minimum to get started with your new cooking appliance, but if you really want to get the most out of it, we’d recommend picking up some cookbooks too.

Crux Sous Vide features:

900 watts

Adjustable steel clamp attaches to any pot holding six to 20 quart of water

Precise cooking temperature control, with accuracy within 0.2°C between 45° and 75°C

360° pump efficiently circulates water

Compact brushless motor operates quietly and uses less energy

Intelligent sensors automatically turn off cooker when water levels are low

One-touch digital control panel

