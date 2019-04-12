This multi-function opener can help with jars, bottles, packages, & more for $3.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Fani 6-in-1 Multi-Function Can, Bottle, and Jar Opener for $3.63 Prime shipped. Normally $8 or more, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. If you’ve ever struggled to open a can, bottle, or jar, this is perfect for you. Plus, it offers the ability to easily slice open food packaging with its built-in blade. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you just want to open jars and nothing more, this kit for $3.50 at Amazon is a great option. It won’t give as many options as the above, but it’s perfect if you need to get a grip on something slippery too.

Fani 6-in-1 Multi-Function Opener features:

Easily slice open food packages with the built in blade function,Unique kitchen essential has a soft grip comfortable coating and made of stainless steel.

Opens 6 different types of seals and lids: bags, safety seals, pull tabs, bottle caps, bottle tops, jar lids.

Durable with comfortable grip,Gray with red trim.Contains a hidden blade that zips open bags.

Easy to clean store and safe to put in the dishwasher.

Makes the perfect gift for all ages, Ideal for those with limited hand strength mobility or arthritis sufferers.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!