Fossil has smartwatches, wallets, backpacks & more at an extra 20% off, this weekend only

The Fossil Sale On Sale takes an extra 20% off already-reduced items with code HIGH5 at checkout. Even better, receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s Gen 3 Smartwatch for $143, which is down from its original rate of $255. For comparison, this smartwatch is currently at Amazon for $179. This watch tracks your steps and activity throughout the day as well as your phone notifications. It also has a variety of colors to choose from and comes in a women’s option for the same price. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for more deals today.

Our top picks for men include

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!