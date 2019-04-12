Nordstrom Rack’s Steve Madden Flash Sale offers styles for men & women from $20

Nordstrom Rack’s Steve Madden Sale offers styles for men and women from $20. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. Elevate any look with the men’s Expert Slip-On Sneakers. These modern and stylish shoes look great with shorts or jeans alike and they’re on sale for just $45, which is down from their original rate of $75. They also feature a cushioned insole for comfort.
For women, the Genius d’Orsay Flats are a perfect option for work or casual event. These flats are available in an array of color options and their slip-on design gets you out the door in a flash. Even better, they’re on sale for $50, which is $20 off the original rate. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for women include:
- Zone Ankle Strap Sandal $30 (Orig. $60)
- Genius d’Orsay Flat $50 (Orig. $70)
- Jaime Espadrille Sandal $60 (Orig. $80)
- Maya Espadrille Wedge Sandal $60 (Orig. $89)
- Graze Wedge Sandal $40 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for men include:
- Falpp Flip Flops $20 (Orig. $35)
- Casual Sneaker $40 (Orig. $65)
- Gater High-Top Casual Sneaker $40 (Orig. $75)
- Expert Slip-On Sneaker $45 (Orig. $75)
- Brixx Sport Sneaker $50 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!