The Philips Twin TurboStar Airfryer XXL can fit a whole chicken for $250 (Reg. $350)

- Apr. 12th 2019 2:26 pm ET

$250
0

Amazon is offering the Philips Digital Twin TurboStar Airfryer XXL (HD9650/96) for $249.95 shipped in both colors. Also at Best Buy. Normally $350 at Target, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. Air frying is a healthier alternative while still achieving the crispy crunch that we all know and love. Plus, this model can fit a whole chicken or two bags of fries with its 3-pound capacity, which is enough to feed the entire family. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re looking to save some cash, the Ninja 1550-Watt Programmable Air Fryer is $100 shipped at Amazon. It’s not quite as large as the above Philips model, but it’s a great alternative for those on a budget.

Philips Twin TurboStar Airfryer XXL features:

  • The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry and cook your favorite foods with little or no added oil
  • With a 3lb capacity you can now make delicious meals for the whole family every day. Fits a whole chicken or 2 bags of fries
  • The air fryer is instantly hot and ready to go in seconds. with no preheat needed you can save time and start cooking right away
  • Includes a Quick Clean basket with removable non-stick mesh so cleaning is fast and easy. The removable nonstick Coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe
  • Philips Airfryer is the world’s #1 air fryer with over 8 million units sold

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$250

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Philips

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide