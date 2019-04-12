The Philips Twin TurboStar Airfryer XXL can fit a whole chicken for $250 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is offering the Philips Digital Twin TurboStar Airfryer XXL (HD9650/96) for $249.95 shipped in both colors. Also at Best Buy. Normally $350 at Target, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. Air frying is a healthier alternative while still achieving the crispy crunch that we all know and love. Plus, this model can fit a whole chicken or two bags of fries with its 3-pound capacity, which is enough to feed the entire family. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re looking to save some cash, the Ninja 1550-Watt Programmable Air Fryer is $100 shipped at Amazon. It’s not quite as large as the above Philips model, but it’s a great alternative for those on a budget.

Philips Twin TurboStar Airfryer XXL features:

The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry and cook your favorite foods with little or no added oil

With a 3lb capacity you can now make delicious meals for the whole family every day. Fits a whole chicken or 2 bags of fries

The air fryer is instantly hot and ready to go in seconds. with no preheat needed you can save time and start cooking right away

Includes a Quick Clean basket with removable non-stick mesh so cleaning is fast and easy. The removable nonstick Coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe

Philips Airfryer is the world’s #1 air fryer with over 8 million units sold

