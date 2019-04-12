Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer cleans your driveway, fence, & more w/ 2,030 PSI from $109

- Apr. 12th 2019 6:04 pm ET

Home Depot offers the Sun Joe 2,030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $109 shipped. Also at Amazon for $1 more. Regularly $150, this is a match of its all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. If you’ve been waiting to pick up an electric pressure washer, this is a great buy. With over 2,000 PSI, you’ll be able to easily clean your driveway, car, fence, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Make cleaning your driveway easier by picking up this 10-inch surface cleaner for $10 Prime shipped. It has bristles and twin nozzles to help clean dirt and grime easily.

Sun Joe Pressure Washer features:

  • 5 Quick-Connect spray tips (0º, 15º, 25º, 40º and soap) tackle light, medium and heavy duty cleaning tasks
  • Powerful 14.5-amp/1800-Watt motor generates up to 2030 PSI/1.76 GPM for maximum cleaning power and water inlet temperature (max) is 104 degrees Farenheit
  • TSS (Total Stop System) – automatically shuts off the pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life.Working Pressure:1450 PSI.20 foot high pressure hose
  • Dual detergent tanks – two 0.9 L onboard, removable tanks carry and store different types of detergent to simultaneously tackle different cleaning projects

