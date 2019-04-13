AmazonBasics luggage & travel accessories are 20% off: duffel bags, packing cubes, more from $10

Amazon takes 20% off its selection of AmazonBasics luggage and travel accessories. Enjoy free shipping with Prime or in orders over $25. If you have any upcoming vacation plans but feel your luggage is lacking, then checking out this sale is a must. One standout is the Medium Sports Duffel in Graphite for $25.15. Regularly as much as $37, that’s the best price we’ve tracked for this bag in any color. Use it for overnight stays or even as a gym bag. It has a vented compartment for dirty clothes as well as an exterior mesh pocket for smaller essentials like a phone or keys. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks.
More top picks from this sale:
- 4-piece Packing Cube Set: $18 (Reg. $23)
- RFID-Blocking Passport Holder: $14 (Reg. $18)
- Premium Softside 2-piece Luggage: $112 (Reg. $140)
- Expandable Toiletry/Cosmetic Bag: $10 (Reg. $13)
- …and even more deals…
Amazon Medium Sports Duffel Bag:
- Medium sports duffel bag (60L capacity) with abrasion-resistant bottom and side panels; choice of color
- 2 large zippered pockets (one on the front); vented pocket for dirty laundry or gym shoes
- Exterior mesh pocket; interior zippered pocket (great for a cell phone and keys)
- Adjustable, padded shoulder strap and padded top grab handle for comfortable carrying
