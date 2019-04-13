Epson’s high-end WorkForce scanner has built-in OCR, cloud scanning, more: $230 (Reg. $330)

Amazon is offering the Epson WorkForce ES-400 Color Duplex Document Scanner for $229.99 shipped. Also at Office Depot. Normally up to $350 at Amazon and going for $330 at Best Buy right now, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. I personally use one of Epson’s high-end WorkForce scanners like this at home and love it. Not only does it scan super fast, but the quality is superb. Plus, you can choose to have it make one long continuous scan (great for receipts) or double-sided (perfect for contracts). The software for Epson’s WorkForce-series scanners ties into multiple online sources, allowing easy scanning to Evernote, Dropbox, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If those features don’t matter much to you, and you just want basic scanning with the benefit of printing to, HP’s OfficeJet 3830 All-in-One Wireless Printer for $100 at Amazon. It doesn’t have quite as many scanning features as the above Epson, but it offers other benefits like printing and copying.

Epson WorkForce ES-400 Scanner features:

Get organized in a snap — scan up to 35 ppm/70 ipm (1); Single-Step Technology captures both sides in one pass

Easily scan stacks of paper — robust 50-page Auto Document Feeder; scan business/ID cards, receipts and more

Powerful software included — easy scanning with intuitive Epson ScanSmart Software

Compatible with most software — the included TWAIN driver allows for easy connection to most document management software

Built-in Nuance Optical Character Recognition (OCR) — create searchable PDFs and editable Word and Excel files

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!