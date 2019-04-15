Use your voice to command the A/C w/ Nest’s 3rd Gen. Smart Thermostat for $171 (Reg. $225+)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Nest Third Generation Smart Thermostat for $170.99 shipped when you use the code GG32 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Originally $249, Amazon sells this model for $225 right now and this beats our last mention. If you’ve yet to add a smart thermostat to your home, this is a great entry point. You’ll be able to control the temperature of your home with vocal commands through Google’s Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For a HomeKit-enabled alternative, check out the ecobee 3 Lite for $140 shipped. It’s similar to the above Nest model in its smart features, but the ecosystem is very different. With Nest, you’ll be able to use all of the company’s products together, like its Hello Video Doorbell, cameras, and more, for a unified experience.

Nest Smart Thermostat features:

A thinner, sleeker design. A bigger, sharper display. The 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat is more beautiful than ever. With Farsight, it lights up when it sees you coming and shows you the time or temperature from across the room. And the Nest Thermostat is proven to save energy. That’s the most beautiful part. Your thermostat controls half your energy bill – more than appliances, more than electronics. So shouldn’t it help you save energy? Independent studies have proven that the Nest Learning Thermostat saved an average of 10-12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling bills. That means that in two years, it can pay for itself.

