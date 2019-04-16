Equip your GoPro w/ official accessories: chest mount $30, Bite Mount + Floaty $24 (Up to 25% off)

Amazon offers the official GoPro Performance Chest Mount for $29.92 shipped. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. GoPro’s official chest mount allows you to capture all of your adventures this spring and summer from a first-person perspective. It’s made of a padded and breathable material that’s adjustable. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Amazon is also offering the official GoPro Bite Mount + Floaty for $23.99 Prime shipped. Also available at B&H. That’s good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention. Today’s offer comes within $1 of the Amazon low. Note: shipping is delayed a month or so at Amazon. If you plan on hitting the water once the weather warms up, this accessory is a must. Rated 4.6/5 stars

GoPro Performance Chest Mount features:

The padded, flexible chesty makes it easy to capture immersive hands-free shots from your chest. Made from breathable, lightweight materials, it can easily be adjusted to comfortably fit a wide range of body types. It’s perfect for biking, hiking, skiing or any adventure where you want amazing POV footage.

