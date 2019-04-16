Make mornings a breeze with the Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker $27.50 (Reg. $40)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker for $27.49 shipped. That’s down from the regular $40 price tag at retailers like Target and the best we’ve seen at Amazon in two years. This model makes up to two breakfast sandwiches in just five minutes. It has designated spaces for english muffins, eggs, vegetables, meat and more, making it easier than ever to get your breakfast routine going. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 2,100 Amazon reviewers.

Those looking for something a bit more affordable should consider the single-sandwich version. It’s on sale for under $20 and offers all of the same functionality for less. It’s also a best-seller with a 4.4/5 star rating from over 4,500 Amazon reviewers.

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker features:

Ready in 5 minutes and note-meat used must be precooked. Tips for use- Extra-large eggs or very cold ingredients may lengthen cooking time. Higher-fat content bread, fewer ingredients, scrambled eggs, egg whites, and precooked ingredients may shorten cooking time. Do not use appliance unattended. Close supervision is necessary when any appliance is used by or near children. During use, provide 4 to 6 inches of air space above, behind, and on both sides for air circulation. Unplug from outlet when not in use

Cook delicious breakfast sandwiches in the comfort of your own home

Use your own fresh ingredients, including eggs, cheese and much more

Timer with audible tone; Quick and easy recipes included; Easy cleanup – all removable parts are dishwasher safe

