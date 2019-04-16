This KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Blender in brushed stainless steel is now $90 (Reg. $150)

- Apr. 16th 2019 11:38 am ET

$90
Amazon offers the KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Blender in Brushed Stainless Steel for $90 shipped. It retails for $150 at stores like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. It had been going for up to $120 recently at Amazon, where it’s now at an all-time low. Unlike its slightly less expensive counterpart, this comes with two blending arms (8-inch and 13-inch) instead of one. Plus, it features a stainless steel body that is sure to last. Also included are whisk and chopper attachments, a 1-liter BPA-free pitcher, and storage case. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Save some cash by giving up a couple of speed settings with the KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Blender in Contour Silver for $35. It includes a whisk attachment plus a slightly smaller 3-cup blending jar. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands.

KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Blender:

The 5-Speed Hand Blender is one countertop appliance with limitless options and versatility. The 8-Inch and 13-Inch removable blending arms reach perfectly into multiple pot sizes. The Industry’s First Interchangeable Bell Blade Assemblies can be easily changed with no tools required; Simply twist off and on to switch from one bell blade assembly to another. The S-blade is ideal for blending, the multi-purpose blade crushes ice and the frother/beater blade froths milk. Also included, a whisk and chopper attachment for even greater versatility.

