Levi’s drops prices sitewide with deals from $27 on jeans, outerwear, shorts & more

For a limited time only, Levi’s is offering up to 30% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, it’s offering an extra 30% off all sale items. Free shipping applies on orders of $100 or more. The men’s 514 Straight Fit Jeans are flattering, stylish and on sale for $40, which is down from their original rate of $60. This style is available in an array of color options and is infused with stretch for comfort. With over 1,400 reviews, these jeans are rated 4.6/5 stars.

For women, the 501 Shorts are a must-have for summer and they’re also on sale for $40. For comparison, these shorts were originally priced at $60. They feature large back pockets and a high waist line that’s flattering. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!