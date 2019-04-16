Nordstrom Rack’s The Nike Shop offers Dri-FIT, Flyknit & more from just $20 for the entire family

Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Sale offers up to 80% off shoes, apparel and accessories for the whole family. Discount is reflected at checkout. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. A standout for men is the Free Rn Motion 2018 Flyknit Running Shoes that are on sale for $80, which is down from their original rate of $150. They feature a taller, supportive design and a cushioned insole for comfort. These shoes also were designed to fit like a sock with a slip-on design and they’re lightweight to mimic your natural stride.
Our top picks for men include:
- Flatspot Retro Sunglasses $40 (Orig. $99)
- Free RN Motion 2018 Flyknit Running Shoe $80 (Orig. $150)
- AV15 Fleece Joggers $37 (Orig. $70)
- G-Flex Pebble Grain Leather Belt $20 (Orig. $36)
- Metcon Repper Sneaker $56 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the One Luxe Dri-Fit Leggings are a must-have and on sale for $40, which is $20 off the original rate. These leggings are great for workouts or casual wear and they feature a large stylish logo. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for women include:
- The One Luxe Dri-Fit Leggings $40 (Orig. $60)
- Flex 2018 Running Sneaker $50 (Orig. $85)
- Dri-FIT 10K Shorts $22 (Orig. $35)
- Elastika Top $27 (Orig. $40)
- Open Back Dry Tank Top $20 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!