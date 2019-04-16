Nordstrom Rack’s The Nike Shop offers Dri-FIT, Flyknit & more from just $20 for the entire family

- Apr. 16th 2019 8:45 am ET

From $20
0

Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Sale offers up to 80% off shoes, apparel and accessories for the whole family. Discount is reflected at checkout. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. A standout for men is the Free Rn Motion 2018 Flyknit Running Shoes that are on sale for $80, which is down from their original rate of $150. They feature a taller, supportive design and a cushioned insole for comfort. These shoes also were designed to fit like a sock with a slip-on design and they’re lightweight to mimic your natural stride.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the One Luxe Dri-Fit Leggings are a must-have and on sale for $40, which is $20 off the original rate. These leggings are great for workouts or casual wear and they feature a large stylish logo. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $20

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nike

Nike

About the Author