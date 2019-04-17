Anker’s eufyCam security system is on sale from $200, sports 1080p and free DVR storage

EufyHome via Amazon offers its new eufyCam E 1080p Wireless Security Camera Bundle for $199.99 shipped when promo code SEREUCA6 is applied during checkout. That’s good for $80 off the regular price and just the second discount that we’ve tracked on this single camera bundle. Need two cameras? You can grab the upgraded bundle for $299.99 (Reg. $400) with code SEREUCA2. Anker recently entered the home security camera space with its new eufyCam, which was one of the most popular Kickstarter campaigns of all-time. Notable features include a wire-free design, full 1080p support and no monthly fees for cloud storage. A 16GB microSD card is included with purchase to get you started on DVR functionality. Best of all? The internal battery provides each camera with up to one year’s worth of use on a single charge. Early ratings are positive like rest of eufy’s lineup.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on a multi-cam setup, consider going with Wyze Cam. At around $25, it’s one of the more affordable options out there with attractive features like cloud DVR and full 1080p feeds. It has great ratings too at one of the lowest entry points to home security we’ve seen.

eufyCam 1080p Wireless Security Cameras feature:

365-DAY BATTERY LIFE: 100% wire-free and IP65 weatherproof-rated camera is designed to run for 365 days (or 3 years in Standby Mode) per charge, indoors and out. eufyCam E DOES NOT have human detection and facial recognition features.

FULL HD SURVEILLANCE: 1080p resolution, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures video is recorded with crystal-clear quality both day and night.

NO MONTHLY FEES: eufyCam E doesn’t require any monthly fees to use, and comes with a 16GB microSD card that stores up to one-year’s worth of recordings. (single-camera system recording up to ten 30-second long videos per day)

EASY INSTALLATION: 3 easy ways to install: 1) Screw onto the Outdoor Mount, 2) Stick onto the Magnetic Mount, 3) Stick on metallic surfaces

