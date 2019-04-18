Cook the perfect steak or burger w/ this $12 Prime shipped wireless meat thermometer (50% off)

- Apr. 18th 2019 2:07 pm ET

0

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Wireless Meat Thermometer for $11.99 Prime shipped when you use the code TZAHSJW9 at checkout. This is 50% off the going rate and is the lowest available. With grilling season finally here, this is a must-have accessory. You’ll be able to monitor the temperature of steaks, burgers, and other meats without being right in front of the grill. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

To monitor the internal temperature of the grill itself, pick up the Rubbermaid Stainless Steel Instant Read  Monitoring Thermometer for $7 Prime shipped. This is another great grilling accessory to keep handy as it’ll be a great complement to your meat thermometer.

AMIR Wireless Meat Thermometer features:

LONG WIRELESS DISTANCE WITH LARGE LCD DISPLAY OF BLUE BACKLIGHT: The bbq thermometer comes with the wireless transmission function. The signal of transmission range highs up to 70 meters. Much longer than ordinary thermometer’s wireless distance. And the large LCD display provides a clear reading and display with the blue backlight, The way of temperature display in ° C and ° F is adjustable. The back light will auto off within 5 seconds without any operation.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Amir

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide