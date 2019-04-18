Take this waterproof 1080p action camera on your summer adventures for $30 shipped

ApemanDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 1080p Waterproof Action Camera for $29.99 shipped when you use the code ZCYOHDXY at checkout. Normally $40, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With summer vacation just around the corner, this camera is a great alternative to the much more expensive GoPro models. With waterproofing down to around 100 feet, this camera is perfect for scuba diving, snorkeling, or just swimming. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Be sure to pick up a microSD card. This 32GB model is just $7 Prime shipped and will keep your underwater footage safe. With a 32GB card like this, you’ll be able to record about 90 minutes of footage before needing to get a new card.

Apeman 1080p Waterproof Action Camera features:

PROFESSIONAL QUALITY VIDEO RECORDING: 1080P videos and 12 MP photos with the 170 ° wide angle and 6G high quality Sony sensor glass lens.

BUILT-IN ANTI-SHAKE: With this technology, Apeman action camera help you to shoot clearer when you do the high speed extreme sports such as riding, avoid blurry videos and pictures.

VARIABLE PHOTO & VIDEO RECORDING: Single and also timer capture the photos, optional resolution and scene, quite simple make your own movies.

VERY USER FRIENDLY OPERATING SYSTEM: apeman action camera with simple but mature system, never worry how to your recording.

FREE VALUABLE ACCESSORIES: There are many different possibilities for fixing, you can have creative ideas and always find new ways.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!