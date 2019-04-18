This Porter Cable 4-Tool Combo Kit is back at its all-time low of $129 shipped (Reg. $179)

- Apr. 18th 2019 12:16 pm ET

$129
0

Amazon is offering the Porter Cable 4-Tool Combo Kit (PCCK616L4) for $129 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s around $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Sears and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This go-to set includes a drill/driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, flashlight, two batteries, and a charger. If you own any Porter Cable gear, the batteries included in this combo are ready to work with it. Each tool is backed by a 3-year Porter Cable warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

A new tool kit isn’t complete without a bit set. Porter Cable’s 35-pc. Bit Set is $11 and comes with all the common tips you’ll need to knock out this summer’s projects. Its durable storage case will keep everything organized and protected from the elements.

Porter Cable 4-Tool Combo Kit features:

  • High Performance motors and impact mechanisms to power through jobs
  • Compact and convenient design to alleviate jobsite hassles
  • Tools backed by a 3 year limited warranty
  • PCC601 Drill Driver, PCC661 Circle Saw, PCC671 Recip Saw, PCC701 Flashlight, (2) 20V MAX* Lithium Ion Batteries, Charger
  • Battery works with all Porter-Cable 20V MAX* lithium ion products

