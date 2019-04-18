Samsonite’s Modern Paracycle Backpack is MacBook Pro and iPad-ready: $67 (Reg. $90), more

- Apr. 18th 2019 11:28 am ET

$67
0

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Modern Utility Paracycle Backpack for $66.99 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and is a price that has only been narrowly beaten before. Not only does this backpack offer a unique design that stands out from most of the competition, it also has plenty of storage. In addition to space for a MacBook, you’ll also have room for an iPad, smartphone, books, and slew of other accessories. Rated 4.7/5 stars. We also spotted Amazon’s offer for the Samsonite Tectonic 2 Large Backpack at $42.50 shipped. Today’s deal is $20+ off what Best Buy is charging and within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. As the name implies, this backpack is ready for large items. This means it’s ready to accommodate a 17-inch laptop, providing you with plenty of room for each one of Apple’s MacBooks. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Samsonite Modern Paracycle Backpack features:

  • CONSTRUCTED of two-tone ripstop polyester for durability, bottom of bag is water-resistant
  • RIPSTOP Extra strength fibers are interwoven into fabric at specific intervals to provide exceptional tear strength in a light weight material
  • SMART SLEEVE feature allows case to slide over the Upright handle tube for easy transport
  • LAPTOP COMPARTMENT is a built-in padded compartment designed to carry your laptop computer and help protect it from shocks while traveling
  • TABLET POCKET with tricot lining compartment designed to store your tablet

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$67

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Samsonite Backpack

About the Author