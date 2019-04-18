Samsonite’s Modern Paracycle Backpack is MacBook Pro and iPad-ready: $67 (Reg. $90), more

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Modern Utility Paracycle Backpack for $66.99 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and is a price that has only been narrowly beaten before. Not only does this backpack offer a unique design that stands out from most of the competition, it also has plenty of storage. In addition to space for a MacBook, you’ll also have room for an iPad, smartphone, books, and slew of other accessories. Rated 4.7/5 stars. We also spotted Amazon’s offer for the Samsonite Tectonic 2 Large Backpack at $42.50 shipped. Today’s deal is $20+ off what Best Buy is charging and within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. As the name implies, this backpack is ready for large items. This means it’s ready to accommodate a 17-inch laptop, providing you with plenty of room for each one of Apple’s MacBooks. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Samsonite Modern Paracycle Backpack features:

CONSTRUCTED of two-tone ripstop polyester for durability, bottom of bag is water-resistant

RIPSTOP Extra strength fibers are interwoven into fabric at specific intervals to provide exceptional tear strength in a light weight material

SMART SLEEVE feature allows case to slide over the Upright handle tube for easy transport

LAPTOP COMPARTMENT is a built-in padded compartment designed to carry your laptop computer and help protect it from shocks while traveling

TABLET POCKET with tricot lining compartment designed to store your tablet

